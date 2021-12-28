Nissan “400Z Shootingbrake” Logically Dwells Around a Premium Dream Estate

When Nissan finally introduced the seventh-generation Z Car, the Japanese company also confusingly dropped the numerical series designation made famous by the previous iterations. But of course, old habits die hard.
As such, one should not be surprised if people keep calling the 2023 Nissan Z in different ways. Such as Fairlady 400Z, or simply 400Z. Frankly, we do not mind their mistake because it’s much easier to make out the different generations of the series that way. After all, Nissan isn’t making it easy for anyone, allegedly also keeping the same Z34 internal designation as used for the 370Z predecessor...
Anyway, there is enough time to ruminate on all the issues. The Japanese automaker is not unleashing the Toyota GR Supra competitor across nationwide U.S. dealerships until early next year. And chances are that by then everything will be sunny and renewed all over again. Even if the spring target is upheld among all the chip shortage problems.
Right now, winter is upon us across the Northern Hemisphere, and the feisty 400-horsepower sports car probably doesn’t like cold, rain, and snow too much. Apparently neither does Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media. He makes another cool Euro-JDM stop during his “Touring the World!” periplus, but with a dreamy tropical luxury estate twist.
As far as we can tell, Nissan’s 2023 Z has become a CGI obsession for the pixel master, as it’s been featured on several occasions among his life-like digital projects. This time around it’s neither a Roadster nor a hatchback. Instead, the CGI expert guns for one of his traditional Shooting Brake apparitions.
This latest reinterpretation does not come as a major departure from the real-world 2023 Nissan Z, as the Japanese sports car was already a stylish coupe. And we all know these two doors usually look great with a bit of added practicality. Although it’s just wishful thinking, this “400Z Shootingbrake” seems entirely ready for some great road trips once summer kicks in...
