Here’s a 12-Year-Kid Outpacing Pro Cyclists at 2021 Tour of Britain

Motivation and a certain sense of self-awareness can come from playing with the big boys, and this was probably the case here. A 12-year-old cyclist raced against pro riders at the 2021 Tour of Britain, briefly outpaced them and made a name for himself as the latest viral star. 9 photos



He knew the convoy would pass by there and he had made a plan to see it for himself. An already accomplished cyclist (he won the 2019 and 2021 road bike series with Scottish Cycling), Xander then decided to join the convoy. It was a spur of the moment thing, he would later tell the media and, albeit briefly, he was able to outpace the pro riders.



Videos of his stunt are available at the bottom of the page. Technically, Xander didn’t outpace the cyclists because he got a head start, but he was able to keep the unfair advantage for a short while. The young cyclist tells the same media outlet that he estimates he was going as fast as 25 kph (15.5 mph), and notes that it was



One of them, Pascal Eenkhoorn of Netherlands’ Team Jumbo-Visma, acknowledged Xander’s efforts by handing him his water bottle. Catching cyclists’ water bottles was a tradition until months ago, when it was banned on considerations of safety and in order to avoid littering. Xander says the water bottle was his big prize for his unofficial race and that he plans to have a shelf built in his room specifically for it.



One of the Tour of Britain sponsors reached out to him after Saturday’s stage and gave him VIP passes to the final stage in Aberdeen. He got to meet all his heroes in person and was surprised to learn that they already knew who he was.



While Xander’s short-lived race against the pro riders



