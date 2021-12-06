3 Himiway's New e-Bikes Are Inspired by the Animal Kingdom, Offer Ranges of Up to 80 Miles

Superbolt Balance e-Bike Doesn't Need Pedals to Get Your Kid Into Cycling and Motorsports

And if your kid is old enough to ride a regular two-wheeler, you might also want to take a look at PWR Bikes’ Dually all-wheel drive e-bike, with motors that apply power to both the front and rear Balance bikes are a great way to introduce your little one to cycling, and I’m sure you’ve probably seen a lot of them in your neighborhood, on playgrounds, and so on. These pedal-less wheelers also go by the name of push bikes, and kids can start using them as soon as they can learn to walk.Push bikes look just like regular bikes, having all the basic components, such as wheels, a fork, handlebars, a saddle, etc. What they lack though are the pedals , with the kids using their own feet to push themselves along the ground and find their balance. These vehicles are not meant as toys, being a great way for your toddler to develop motor skills, endurance, and muscle strength. Once they are ready, they will further make the transition to pedal bikes.The Superbolt electric balance bike from PWR Bikes takes everything to the next level. It is equipped with a twist throttle and a rear brake, so not only will kids learn how to ride a bike easier while also having fun in the process, but they’ll also get a taste for motorsports even from young childhood.Available in orange, green, and gray, the Superbolt balance e-bike packs an 18V brushless motor and is powered by an 18V 4Ah lithium-ion swappable battery. PWR Bikes claims the battery has a runtime of 45 to 70 minutes, depending on how the little rider uses the wheeler. As for the charging time of the battery, it takes around 70 to 80 minutes to get it fully charged.The Superbolt has three speed modes. There’s a Low Speed mode available, which is useful for the child to get familiar with the assist . In this mode, the bike can reach up to 5 mph (8 kph). The next one is the Mid Speed, which boosts that speed to 7.5 mph (12 kph). In the Hi Speed mode, the rider can reach a speed of 13 mph (almost 21 kph).Equipped with 16” composite wheels with pneumatic tires, the Superbolt has an aluminum frame and weighs a bit over 21 lb (9.5 kg) with the battery.The rear drum brake comes with a left-hand lever and the throttle is on the right-hand grip.You can now order the Superbolt electric balance bike on the PWR Bikes website , for a price of $850.And if your kid is old enough to ride a regular two-wheeler, you might also want to take a look at PWR Bikes’ Dually all-wheel drive e-bike, with motors that apply power to both the front and rear fat tires . It boasts a range of 45 miles (72 km) and a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph) and is priced at $3,500.

