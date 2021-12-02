Kids Ride Shotgun Pogies Are the Perfect Mountain Biking Accessories for Cold Winters

If you want to get your kid into cycling, Kids Ride Shotgun is a company you’ll most likely stumble across when it comes to bikes, bike parts, and accessories designed for young riders. Its latest product was specifically designed for the cold season, allowing you to take your little one with you on your mountain biking adventures, even on the coldest, snowiest winter days.
Based in New Zeeland, Kids Ride Shotgun makes all sorts of cool, useful kids cycling accessories such as bike handlebars, seats, hip packs, and more. The latest addition in the product catalog is the children's pogies, which are compatible with all the company’s Shotgun seats and handlebars.
These giant mittens-like accessories get attached either to the kids’ handlebars, if you have them mounted, or directly to your bike’s handlebars. They are one-size-fits-all, suitable for kids that are between two and five years old.
If you want to take your kid on trails with you all year round, without being limited by low temperatures, these accessories will guarantee your child’s hands remain warm and cozy.
With a breathability rating of 5,000 grams and a waterproof rating of 10,000 mm, the Kids Ride Shotgun pogies are made from durable 100 percent ripstop polyester and their 3M Thinsulate insulation has a temperature rating of -22 degrees F (-30 degrees Celsius).
While they look like giant mittens themselves, their wide cuffs allow kids to use them with a pair of gloves or to fit the sleeves of their puffy jackets inside.
The Kids Ride Shotgun pogies are available to buy for $55 and the company ships them globally. And while you’re at it, you might also consider the Shotgun Pro child seat for mountain bikes, which is very easy and quick to install and has no contact with your bike’s frame, keeping it protected from any scratches. The Shotgun Pro is priced at $250.
