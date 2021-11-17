Trek Releases 2022 Roscoe 9 to Take Over Trail-Ridden Mountains With Ease

The hardtail monstrosity you have before you is known as the 2022 Roscoe 9, one of the fresh hardtail MTBs that Trek has released for the new year. Time to find out what's in store for the 2,730 USD (2,381 EUR at current exchange rates) price tag that this crew is asking for this bike.
Before talking about the Roscoe, it should help to know a tad about the team behind this beauty, Trek. This crew has been around since the beginning of the modern age of cycling and, through the years, has grown to build podium-winning machines for countless riders, professional and amateur.
This podium-winning heritage is flaunted in the Roscoe 9, with one of the standout features being the frame and its geometry. Trek uses Alpha Gold Aluminum for this bike, which isn't the best this crew has on hand, but the next step down; one way of keeping the price this low. With internal cable routing and even featuring a dropper post, the Roscoe seems to be bringing some heat for sure.
found on this bike. With a top tube that drops near the seat, space for riders to cushion drops is yielded, not to mention the TranzX seat post that offers clearance by moving your saddle out of the way. Another stand-apart feature of the Roscoe line is the curved down tube base and protective cover, just perfect for letting you throw the bike around without worry.
One feature that hardtails like these rely heavily on to handle rough terrains is the fork. For the Roscoe 9, Trek uses a Fox Rhythm 36 with Float EVOL air spring, 140 mm (5.5 in) of travel, and a 44 mm (1.73 in) offset for 29 in tires. With a 65-degree head tube angle, this offset brings 13.1 cm (5.15 in) of trail.
Now, the drivetrain for this puppy is furnished by Shimano and brings an array of components. The shifter and cassette are SLX M7100, while the derailleur is a long-cage XT M8100. Everything is tuned to the sounds of 1x12 speeds, and the cassette brings a range of 10-51T.
On the other hand, braking is provided by a set of Shimano M6120, 4-piston, hydraulic disc brakes with RT66, 6-bolt, 180mm (7.1 in), and/or 203 mm (8 in) rotors. Enough to help you control descents and turns, and possibly stop on a dime if you need to.
Unlike other Roscoe bikes that have just been announced, it would seem like the 9 comes in lighter than the rest, almost two whole lbs. Overall, with the Alpha Gold Aluminum frame and all other components I've mentioned, the 2022 Roscoe 9 comes in with a weight of 28.95 lbs (13.13 kg). The 9 features a weight limit of 300 lbs (136 kg) with rider, bike, and cargo.
Overall, the bike looks good, features decent components, and can handle years of trail fun and thrashing, all for under 3,000 USD. Something to consider for the upcoming holidays and your outdoor lifestyle.
