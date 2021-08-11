Shotgun Pro Is Your Ultimate MTB Seat for Kids, With No Frame Contact

Kids Ride Shotgun is a popular child seat for mountain bikes, offering your toddlers a front view and allowing them to accompany you in your outdoor adventures as early as the age of two. Now the manufacturer drops an even better version, the Shotgun Pro, which has zero contact with your bike’s frame.
The Shotgun Pro is an upgraded version of the original seat from the New Zeeland-based company, also available for mountain bikes, regular or electric. It is suitable for children between 2 and 5 who weigh up to 60 pounds (27 kg).
One of the strengths of the new child seat is its lightning-fast mounting system. Installing or removing it is a very quick process, and, unlike the first version, this one is zero frame contact. You get a wide range of adjustments with the Shotgun Pro, and thanks to its no-frame contact system, it is also easy to fit on electric mountain bikes that have wider frames. In fact, that was the number one reason why the manufacturer considered making another model in the first place.
There’s also another benefit to a zero frame contact bike seat and that is the fact that you get to keep your premium bike more protected, as you wouldn't like to see scratches on your high-end carbon bike.
The Shotgun Pro goes between the stem and the seat post, and while this is not the world’s first in terms of design, the company claims its new child seat is the most adjustable one on the market. You can even extend the leg holders as your child grows, so you can enjoy the child seat for years to come. Two mounting spacers are also included in the box.
You can order the MTB child seat now for $250 (approximately 210 EUR / 180 GBP).
One of the strengths of the new child seat is its lightning-fast mounting system. Installing or removing it is a very quick process, and, unlike the first version, this one is zero frame contact. You get a wide range of adjustments with the Shotgun Pro, and thanks to its no-frame contact system, it is also easy to fit on electric mountain bikes that have wider frames. In fact, that was the number one reason why the manufacturer considered making another model in the first place.
There’s also another benefit to a zero frame contact bike seat and that is the fact that you get to keep your premium bike more protected, as you wouldn't like to see scratches on your high-end carbon bike.
The Shotgun Pro goes between the stem and the seat post, and while this is not the world’s first in terms of design, the company claims its new child seat is the most adjustable one on the market. You can even extend the leg holders as your child grows, so you can enjoy the child seat for years to come. Two mounting spacers are also included in the box.
You can order the MTB child seat now for $250 (approximately 210 EUR / 180 GBP).