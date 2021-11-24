Giant Launches New Trance X Advanced E+ Bike Meant to Keep You on the Trail Forever

Mountain bikers are in for a treat with Giant’s new Trance X Advanced E+ lineup, with its light frame, switchable geometry, and powerful motor meant to keep you on the trail forever.
Giant boasts of the new electric mountain bike being its first one built on a carbon composite frame, which is both strong and lightweight. It is paired with a Maestro suspension system with 140mm of travel in the rear and 150 mm in the front, allowing you superior control on climbs and descends. The bike is equipped with 29” wheels and Maxxis Assegai 29 x 2.6” folding, tubeless-ready tires.
One of the strongest selling points of the new Trance X Advanced E+ is its flip chip feature that allows you to quickly adjust the geometry of the bike, according to the terrain you are riding on and to your cycling style. It lets you change the angles of the head and seat tubes and the height of the bottom bracket. There are two settings available, a low one, which is suitable for open terrain and faster riding, and a high setting recommended for more technical, tighter trails.
Giant lets you choose between three models: Trance X Advanced E+ 0, Trance X Advanced E+ 1, and Trance X Advanced E+ 2, with the bikes being available in sizes from S to XL. All three models are equipped with a 625-Wh battery pack, and there’s the option to also buy a 250-Wh range extender that goes on top of the downtube. The manufacturer claims its bike offers a range of 60 km (37 miles) in extreme conditions and up to 190 km (118 miles) in ideal ones.
All three bikes in the lineup are powered by a light Yamaha SyncDrive Pro motor, which delivers 85Nm of torque. Giant boasts of the motor delivering powerful pedaling assistance even at lower speeds. Riders can either switch manually between the five riding modes available (Power, Sport, Active, Basic, Eco), or use the SmartAssist option, which uses six sensors and advanced algorithms to automatically determine the necessary pedaling support you need. This saves both the rider’s energy and battery life.
Control of the Trance X Advanced E+ is achieved using the RideControl Ergo 3 remote which can be mounted on either side of the handlebar.
You can find more details on Giant’s website and order the bikes for $6,800 (Trance X Advanced E+ 2) and $9,300 (Trance X Advanced E+ 0). The Trance X Advanced E+ 1 is priced at €7,400 and it’s not available to order in the U.S.
