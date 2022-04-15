100 Modernized T-72 Tanks Reportedly Vanish, as “Thieves” Just Drive Off in Them

Rumors swirl in Poland about the Polish authorities discovering that 100 modernized T-72 M1R have disappeared from a storage facility near Lublin.



Somebody also took this picture a few days ago of T-72s being transported east on a Polish highway.



May they find the thieves! pic.twitter.com/IkGDqo8ldj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 11, 2022

The Polish police has received some evidence and has promised to investigate the matter after the summer holidays. pic.twitter.com/jsMKQ2ep6q — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 13, 2022

Ukraine has published a list of the weapons it needs the most:



- T-72 Tanks



- S-300 SAMs / Buk air defenses or Western equivalents



-Multiple Launch Rocket Systems or the American rocket artillery HIMARS



- Military aircraft



- 155mm artillery & 152mm shells

- APCs, IFVs — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 14, 2022

Breaking: US is expected to help facilitate transfer of tanks from NATO allies to Ukraine, according to senior US officials. The tanks will be Soviet-era T-72 tanks, which Ukrainian military has experience operating and will be delivered “within days, not weeks,” I’m told. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 2, 2022