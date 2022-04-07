14 Mega- and Superyachts Seized in The Netherlands Over Possible Russian Ties

More on this:

1 French Government Doesn’t Know Who to Bill After Seizing Igor Sechin’s $120 Million Yacht

2 Russian Oligarch Viktor Vekselberg's $120 Million Yacht Tango Seized in Spain

3 On Board the Mysterious $700 Million Scheherazade, Where Every Screw Is Gold-Plated

4 The Crew of an Oligarch’s Superyacht Is Fishing in Norway, With Access to Fuel Denied

5 Protesters in Dinghy Try to Block Abramovich’s $610M Solaris Superyacht From Docking