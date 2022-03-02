This One-Off 1942 Cadillac Speedster Hides a Tank Engine Under the Hood

Cadillac was rarely associated with racing back in the day, but its first overhead-valve V8, introduced in the late 1940s, made a few headlines in the NASCAR world. Unlike other U.S. carmakers, Cadillac did not tackle the iconic Indy 500 in the early days, but this custom speedster is a cool "what if?" tribute. And it relies on tank power.
Before we move forward, I need to point out that this barebones vehicle has nothing to do with Cadillac beyond the engine, gearbox, and radiator. It's just a bespoke two-seater that pays tribute to the Indy race cars of the 1920s. However, the Cadillac tank engine under the long hood is as authentic as they get.
And yes, Cadillac designed and built tanks during World War II, when most automakers joined the American war effort. It all started in the early 1940s when Cadillac joined forces with ACF Industries and Massey-Harris to create the M3 Stuart, a project that also spawned the M5.
In 1944, Cadillac and Massey-Harris rolled out the M24 Chaffee, named after U.S. Army General Adna R. Chaffee Jr. A light tank introduced in the latter part of WWII, the Chaffee remained in service until 1953. And just like the M3 and M5, the M24 had a Cadillac powerplant under the armored shell.
These tanks rolled off the assembly line with a pair of water-cooled, gasoline-powered 44T24 engines. Obviously related to the flathead V8 mills that Cadillac offered in production models before WWII, these delivered 110 horsepower each for a top speed of 26 mph (42 kph) and a range of around 174 miles (280 km).
This custom speedster is fitted with one 346-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 engine, which is advertised to deliver 220 horsepower at 3,400 rpm. The ad is a bit strange because these numbers are identical to those corresponding to the M24's twin setup, but the video provided by the seller reveals a legit 44T24 exhaust note.
Military engine aside, this is one cool build. The boat-tail-style body is made from hand-formed aluminum and the lack of paint gives it an old-school vibe. Because that's exactly what some drivers did back in the day: remove the paint from their cars to make them lighter.
There's no word as to what chassis was used for this tribute race car, but it could be a custom frame. But we do know that the V8 mates to a Cadillac three-speed gearbox with hydraulic clutch and a Dana 44 rear end. The radiator is also a Cadillac unit.
Located in Miami, Florida, this tank-powered race car is being offered for $65,000 with a clean title, via BarnFinds. That's quite the pretty penny for a nameless 1920s tribute, but it looks like a fun way to spend weekends at the track. And I'm pretty sure it will get a lot of attention at local car shows.
