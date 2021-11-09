50 Cent Starts Filming for Expendable 4, Stands on a Tank for Fun

Filming for the fourth Expendables movie, which has some of the big names of our generation, started in late September. Now the crew gathered in Thessaloniki, Greece, and filming in the new location started on Monday, November 8. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was among them and made quite an impression standing on a tank.
Besides 50 Cent, Jason Statham, and Sylvester Stallone, the cast of Expendables 4 also includes Iko Uwais, Megan Fox, Andy Garcia, Tony Jaa, Dolph Lundgren, Sheila Shah, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Eddie Hall.
As the filming started in late September, the crew has moved to a different location. The set has been constructed on the east side of Thessaloniki, Greek Reporter revealed, where the stars will be filming over the course of two weeks.
50 Cent, a man of many talents, has joined the fourth installment of The Expendables, which, unfortunately, will also serve as Stallone’s last movie with the franchise. Rapper, businessman, producer and creator, Curtis Jackson showed his excitement to start filming and shared several pics from the set, standing next to or on top of a tank.
The “Candy Shop” rapper first shared some wisdom about “WAR what is it good for, absolutely nothing.” He also preaches to “live like soldier and die like soldier WAR.” In another snap, he leans against the tank and says that this is “his movie,” and “everybody else just in it.” which couldn’t sound more like 50 Cent, honestly speaking.
His latest picture shows him in full military uniform and has him in full “Military mind set.” Then he shares that “This one you have to see.”
Early last month, Stallone shared a video revving up a motorcycle on set, looking as badass as it gets as he reprised his character, Barney Ross, for the last time. Statham also just recently posted a video from behind the scenes, as they're hard at work. Both are attached below.
Expendables 4 is scheduled to hit theaters sometime in 2022, and we can see 50 Cent has a lot of fun filming. Will the final result be just as fun? Probably, but we’ll just have to wait and see.
