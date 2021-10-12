Rugged Stallone Rides a Bike on the Set of The Expendables, Fans' Excitement Grows

The Expendables franchise has left fans worldwide longing for a comeback of the elite mercenary team ever since 2014 when the 3rd installment in the series was released. Now it seems like the wheels are finally in motion and Sylvester Stallone is letting us take a peek behind the scenes of the upcoming movie in the series.
With The Expendables 4 starting shooting recently in London, the cast is now constantly teasing us with photos and videos from the set, like the latest ones shared by Stallone on his Instagram.
The actor behind the fast and sharpshooter Barney Ross posted a video of himself firing up a bike on the set, dark sunglasses, cigar in his mouth, and all. While no details are disclosed by the Expendables star, you can still get a taste of what’s to come on the big screens.
In addition to the video with him on the motorcycle, the Hollywood star also shared a few photos from the set. One shows Stallone alongside his long-time friend and colleague Jason Statham, with both of them equipped in those all-too-familiar black combat outfits with berets and holding the movie scripts in their hands. Both actors appeared in all the installments of the franchise.
In the other photo, Stallone sits next to the other co-star of the Expendables, a smiling, long-haired Dolph Lundgren.
As far as the plot of the upcoming sequel goes, it is yet to be revealed and the cast is not entirely disclosed either. We do know however that Randy Couture will return as Toll Road and there are some new, exciting names in the cast as well. 50 Cent is one of them as well as Megan Fox.
The Expendables 4 is scheduled to be released in 2022 by Lionsgate, after a seemingly endless waiting period of eight years. The franchise debuted in 2010, as a tribute to ‘80s and ‘90s action movies.
