50 Cent Is “Eating Good” as He Shows Life on a Luxury Jet

50 Cent is like a standard for living lavishly, and he has the cars, jets and yachts to prove it. In the last few days, the artist traveled by plane more than most of us did the whole year.
Famous for his music, 50 Cent also draws attention to the fact that he’s brutally honest, and loves to flex his wealth all over the internet, which is also the case now.
As he takes yet another flight, which seems to be the third just this week, Curtis James Jacksons III shows the good life as he enjoys a good meal on the board. But the rapper knows how to keep his figure, and told his followers that he’s going to the gym when he lands. His recent pictures on planes showed him eating a couple of times (once while casually reading the paper), and once standing on the steps before boarding.
A lover of technology and luxury, Fifty owns a private jet. He bragged about it after Floyd Mayweather got his in 2016, and 50 Cent couldn’t let his fans think he doesn’t own one. In a video on Instagram, he had told the former professional boxer “You aint the only one with a private jet."
From the video, it looks like he owns a N424SK plane, which he customized during his partnership with Effen Vodka, having it written on his aircraft. The interior has beige leather seats, and the plane has enough room for eight passengers.
But from the recent pictures, 50 Cent seems to have preferred a different type for his day-to-day flying. As he was on the move again, the music mogul shared several pictures over the last few days from the board of what seems to be a Cessna 510 aircraft. The interior show cream-colored leather seats, and the jet has a capacity of seven passengers.
