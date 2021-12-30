44-Lb. RC Tank Claims to Have a Better Power-to-Weight Ratio Than a Ferrari 458

Developed by U.K. startup Xtreme RC, the Brawler is the company’s first vehicle, described as the first of its kind in the RC industry. Dubbed the highest-performing 1/5th scale RC tank on the market, it is fast, extremely rugged, and able to handle anything you throw at it.
Measuring 80 x 34.8 x 28.7 cm (31.4 x 13.7 x 11.2 in), the XRC Brawler is really hefty, weighing 20 kg (44 lb). Its design makes it one tough vehicle, featuring custom-designed, anti-throw tracks. There are two channels in which the wheel sits for better stability and a heavy-duty track tensioner that ensures the tension remains even when the shocks are compressed.
With a strong, 6 mm (0.2”) aluminum alloy chassis, an impact-resistant front bumper, and nose, the Brawler is as tough as a, well…tank, being able to destroy everything in its path, as boasted by its manufacturer. The nose cone comes with integrated metal bash plates and reinforcement beams.
Xtreme RC is really proud of the high power and torque of the RC tank, making a bold claim that it has a better power-to-weight ratio and off-road capabilities than a Ferrari 458. The vehicle packs two Hobbywing 2,200 kV motors and 12 LiPo cells. Speed-wise, this little beast can go as fast as 56 kph (approximately 35 mph). It comes with 70mm of suspension travel (has six springs and six dampers) and the cab has two integrated light bars.
The British manufacturer is now promoting the second version (V2) of its Brawler tank, which looks quite similar to the first one, but it brings some improvements to the table. It comes with stronger trailing arms and shock towers, upgraded electronics in the motor, an extended chassis, and some changes in the track design.
The Brawler is FPV (first-person view)-ready, meaning it is ready to accept an FPV camera and transmitter, should the customer opt for this extra option.
Right now, the XRC Brawler is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, and if you hurry up, you can have it for a pledge of approximately $500. On the company’s website, the tank is priced at more than $2,000, with pre-orders being 40 percent off. The estimated delivery date on Kickstarter is May 2022.
