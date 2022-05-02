$600k Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Rides All Blacked-Out and Lowered on Brushed 26s

Among a sea of Lamborghini Urus super-SUVs and Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury crossovers, it is always refreshing to remember some people still love a “plain and simple” sedan land yacht. Especially one touched by the American aftermarket wizards over at RDB LA.
The latest vlog episode from the tuning and customization experts naturally focuses on Chris Brown's widebody Bentley Bentayga that was changed into a two-tone Army green wrap Hulk. Oh wait, that was not the only project that reminded us of Marvel’s cool hero with a raging temper and green skin, as a Tesla Model X also found its inner EV monster… err, sorry, gamma-ray superhero DNA, with help from a slightly different widebody Khaki Green treatment.
But we are not here to talk about green stuff – it is spring, and the color is all around us, no need to dress our car with it as well. At least, not on this aftermarket occasion when a third RDB LA project that was completed around the same time as the Tesla and Bentley rides lowered like a true land yacht on 26-inch brushed wheels! And what do you know, it is not yet another crossover SUV of the ultra-luxury Cullinan or super-SUV Lambo Urus variety…
Instead, we get a $600k breath of almost murdered-out refreshing air by way of a Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII that adopted an all-black custom appearance and only eschewed the aforementioned niche with humongous poise and elegance because of the shiny aftermarket wheels. Now, whether you like it or not, we have to say that true luxury and elegance still comes in the form of suicide-door limousines!
As for the interior goodies, the land yacht with British DNA and a personalized American passport has opted for the classically outrageous contrast of a lavish, full Mandarin Orange cockpit. Unfortunately, the aftermarket outlet does not mention any performance enhancements, so we are just going to assume there are still “just” 563 horsepower running around a 6.75-liter V12 stable…
