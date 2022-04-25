Satin Black Taycan Turbo on Gold RDB Wheels Shows Aftermarket World Is EV-Ready

Unlike Lambo’s spectacular Q1, Porsche registered a slight dip in sales over the first three months of the year. However, the latter have a bigger asset going forward: they already make and sell full EVs.
Some of us might think that automakers like Ferrari or Lamborghini may not have a bright future in the brewing EV age, even as deliveries seem to paint a different picture. But even with slightly failing deliveries, Porsche might sound like the safer bet going forward. Well, the audio part is only implied, as its EVs certainly have nothing on howling, fire-breathing, tuned Lambos.
However, certain aftermarket outlets think they are equally “ready for the electrification era” and SVJs that sound and look the part of F1 cars for the road... But never mind the latter, as the same good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA has changed pace a little and wanted to showcase they are also looking forward to the EV revolution.
So, one of their latest highlights on social media (alongside the latest YT vlog episode, also embedded below) has to do with a custom Porsche Taycan. The Turbo version is no slouch either and also looks like a menacing sports car that you will not hear but will certainly see when it ditches your ride in the rearview mirror.
Not much has changed, apparently, but it does have a major impact on the looks of the EV sedan. For example, the Satin Black dress code is now protected by RDB LA’s Satin Clear Bra paint protection detailing procedure, and it also rides lowered on signature, gold RDB LA wheels to make sure it stands in any EV crowd.
And, by the way, this does not even have to be your thing to understand that aftermarket outlets are ready for a zero-emission future. Just peek at the way Forgiato Designs’ latest EV001 wheels can change the rather bland appearance of a blue Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover SUV in the third post embedded below.
