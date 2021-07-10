Ford Mustang Mach-E Joins the EV Dark Side with Darth Vader-Approved Forgiatos

We all know that because it’s a battery-powered vehicle, an SUV, and the harbinger of potentially bad things to come, the Blue Oval’s Mustang Mach-E doesn’t get a lot of love from V8 aficionados. And the owner might be looking to intimidate the haters with this menacing all-black look, but we just can't stop thinking about the old “come to the dark side, we have cookies” joke. After all, this is a family crossover, more than anything else.
Born out of the need to join the electric revolution, the Mustang Mach-E primarily targets Tesla Model 3 and Model Y enthusiasts. As such, it’s no wonder that Los Angeles, California-based aftermarket company Forgiato Wheels has chosen this subtly menacing all-black example to showcase its EV 001 design. After all, it already had the gallery up and running with its rivals.
Now, far from us to assume anything about this Mach-E's final destination. Especially since Forgiato doesn’t say anything about the chosen version, aside from the obvious fact it’s equipped with their zero emissions-dedicated EV 001 rims. These only come in a single size of 20 inches and are just as customizable as other wheel series from the rim manufacturer, but of course, there’s no word on pricing, which is only available upon request.
As for the Mustang Mach-E, one thing is for sure: this isn’t the $64,900 Ford Mustang Mach-E Performance Edition as the flagship version won’t arrive at dealerships until sometime this fall. That’s quite unfortunate for the owner since he or she won’t be able to leave naysayers in a silent dust trail via the combined output of 480 “peak” horsepower and 634 lb-ft (860 Nm) torque rating.
A bummer then, since it would have been way cooler to also see this Darth Vader-approved electric crossover perform just as menacing as it looks. That’s another missed opportunity, along with the fact that it lacks a V8 burble...
