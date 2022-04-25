Custom W/B Mercedes S 580 Rides Lowered to Show It Doesn't Need to Be a Maybach

Judging by what renowned aftermarket outlets are showcasing on social media these days, it is not that hard to notice that ultra-luxury or super-SUVs are all the rage these days. Well, there is also a fine exception.
Among the sea of lowered or widebody and colorful or murdered-out Rolls-Royce Cullinans doing battle for supremacy with Lambo’s Urus there are also some unusual cases. No, we are not talking about the Mercedes-AMG G 63 fighting for a distant third place with cool or outrageous Caddy Escalades. Instead, there is also a passenger car still looking to make itself noticed.
The W223 iteration of the flagship German limousine has become one of the safest bets for what is popular among the most affluent crowds when they specifically desire a sedan. Most VIPs and stars or athletes will probably say there is nothing but a Mercedes-Maybach for them. Others, on the other hand, might also consider the regular S 580 as an equally-cool and less costly alternative, as the pricing difference can always be sanely invested into a few customization tricks.
Here is an example, coming courtesy of the Los Angeles, California-based, forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs, who have uncovered yet another interesting build that caters to a specific niche. No, not the murdered-out one, even though it does have some of the characteristics, such as the all-black Forgiato Designs forged aftermarket wheels or the full chrome delete job done around the body.
Instead, the LA-based neighbors over at Creeative Designs have proceeded to create a subtle 2022 Mercedes-Benz S 580 that will easily stand out in any Ice White crowd – this time around, for the right reasons. Those would include not just the aforementioned full chrome delete or the humongous Forgiatos, but also the wraparound privacy tint, factory-white-painted brake calipers, or the two-tone icing on the cake: a flat, custom pair of black/white hood and trunk emblems...
