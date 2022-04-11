Scott Disick Adds Black Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rolling on Forgiato 26s to Collection

Initially known for his appearances as Kourtney Kardashian’s then-boyfriend on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Scott Disick has glamorously expanded his media personality, socialite prowess, and entrepreneurship to all-new heights. Both literally and figuratively, it seems.
Anyone who is not a diehard Scott Disick fan will surely have trouble identifying him from behind a letthelordbewithyou moniker. But do not imagine that his devout nameplate means he changed any of his habits. For us, the most important aspect of his personality, as always, remains the one that favors his garage. Disick is, of course, also famous for his tremendous car collection.
And while he did not flaunt the latest built ride all by himself – perhaps because of the backlash regarding his wealthy displays – there is never a shortage of other outlets that will make sure everyone knows a little more about his latest whip. For example, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have social media uncovered it quickly and gave a shout out to both the owner and the aftermarket source of joy and fulfillment/enlightenment.
That would be the Beverly Hills-based “Los Angeles supreme auto customization shop” also known as Roadstarr Motorsports (RSM), and they gladly pointed out a few of the bespoke changes for Scott’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Interestingly, it turns out that Disick likes his latest ultra-luxury SUV a little more traditional than the norm.
For starters, even though it featured RSM’s Blackout Sports Package, this lowered Cullinan does not come from the Black Badge family. Additionally, while the all-black attire would suggest the desire to seek a murdered-out atmosphere, the 26-inch Forgiato wheels are as silver and shiny as they get, so again they hit close to the classic-style home run. As for the interior, that one is more of a play upon contrasting traits – all thanks to the crimson and black setup.
And while he did not flaunt the latest built ride all by himself – perhaps because of the backlash regarding his wealthy displays – there is never a shortage of other outlets that will make sure everyone knows a little more about his latest whip. For example, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have social media uncovered it quickly and gave a shout out to both the owner and the aftermarket source of joy and fulfillment/enlightenment.
That would be the Beverly Hills-based “Los Angeles supreme auto customization shop” also known as Roadstarr Motorsports (RSM), and they gladly pointed out a few of the bespoke changes for Scott’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Interestingly, it turns out that Disick likes his latest ultra-luxury SUV a little more traditional than the norm.
For starters, even though it featured RSM’s Blackout Sports Package, this lowered Cullinan does not come from the Black Badge family. Additionally, while the all-black attire would suggest the desire to seek a murdered-out atmosphere, the 26-inch Forgiato wheels are as silver and shiny as they get, so again they hit close to the classic-style home run. As for the interior, that one is more of a play upon contrasting traits – all thanks to the crimson and black setup.