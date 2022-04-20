The CEO of Moneybagg Yo's Record Label Also Splashes on a Two-Tone Maybach S-Class

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class became a stamp for every celebrity out there. It’s also one of the most comfortable and luxurious sedans, and Marcus Howell, the head of Moneybagg Yo’s record label, also purchased one, not long after the rapper.
Just a week ago, Moneybagg Yo introduced his own Maybach S-Class, and it looks like he might have raved about it to his record label. Because the CEO of Nless Entertainment, Marcus “Head” Howell, also commissioned one.
The CEO purchased the luxury sedan from the same dealership as the rapper, Champion Motoring. The San Diego, California-based dealership is the go-to place for celebrities and athletes, and the perfect place for the record label CEO to acquire his new vehicle.
The version he chose is a two-tone black and white sedan. For the interior, he opted for silver grey leather interior seats with black accents and brown wood trim. The car was also fitted with 22” wheels.
The Maybach S-Class is available in two flavors, the S 580, and the S 680, the latter coming with a V12 at its core. However, the only option currently available in the U.S. is the S 580, which is what Howell got.
The S 580 comes with a 4.0-liter V8 engine that delivers 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 rpm and a torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. Working alongside the V8, there is a gearbox-mounted electric motor, which adds another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque to the mix.
Given that the Maybach is all about comfort, the car features Executive seats and plenty of legroom in the rear. Plus, there are amenities such as a mobile office, a refrigerator, and several massage programs. The luxurious sedan comes with an active road noise compensation system, giving its passengers a blissful, quiet ride.
And now Moneybagg Yo and Nless Entertainment’s CEO Marcus Howell can brag about all these each time they get together.
