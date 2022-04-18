Nicky Jam's Wrapped Cullinan and Maybach S-Class Play the Elegant Contrast Game

Do not even think for a second that Hennessey Performance or newer outlets like Apocalypse Manufacturing are the only ones who know how to play the 6x6 game. However, this time around, we are here for double four-wheeled shenanigans.
Force Motorsport may be renowned for crazy 6x6 builds but they equally do not shy away from playing the customization game for affluent, big star clients. Sure, a first-ever menacing-looking, still-in-progress 2022 Toyota Tundra 6x6 may sound enticing for off-road enthusiasts but bear with us, as VIP rides can be equally attractive in their own distinctively elegant way.
Especially when two of the most hyped ultra-luxury rides out there get wrapped and modified for a single client! Nick Rivera Caminero, better known professionally as Nicky Jam, is well known not only for his reggaeton wonders or Latin trap gems but also for his lavish lifestyle and propensity for owning the absolute best whips available at the moment.
For example, not long ago, we could see him alongside his significant other ride away in a Maybach 62 S on the way to a private jet flight, but he also owns a newer Mercedes-Maybach S-Class limousine. Only that back when he treated us to a glimpse of the luxurious interior on the way to a Miami, Florida concert, he did not allow the exterior to shine equally glorious and outrageous.
And he might have had a particularly good reason for that: the Maybach was not yet personalized according to all his wishes. Well, perhaps that is a thing of the past now that Force Motorsport has broken the cover with Nicky Jam’s two latest whips that were added to the modified collection. They both feature a contrasting yin and yang black-and-white style, though there is no chance to mistake one for the other.
On the left side of the hero photo, we have a two-tone Maybach S 580 featuring a distinctive half-black/half-white treatment, smoked accents, and chrome-deleted accents. As far as we can tell, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan on the right features the same icy white wrap style as the Mercedes but ponders a subtler contrasting game with blacked-out trim and matching dark aftermarket wheels.
