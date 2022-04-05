Limited-Edition 2023 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 by Virgil Abloh Is the Definition of Opulence

Mercedes has taken its collaboration with the late Virgil Abloh to a whole new level by unveiling a limited-edition Maybach S-Class.
Designed by Gorden Wagener last year, it was finalized before Abloh passed away in November, and its launch coincides with the release of a capsule collection signed by Virgil Abloh and Off-White.
The model’s official name is the 2023 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 by Virgil Abloh, and it is limited to 150 copies worldwide. It features exclusive looks inside and out, as well as a few extra touches that the brand’s customers don’t normally have access to.
Starting with the exterior, this special version of the Maybach S-Class has a two-tone finish, with a pinstripe separating the Obsidian Black used on the top, from the sand hue on the lower parts, and forged wheels. Elsewhere, it looks like your typical S 680, if we can call a V12-powered luxury sedan ‘typical’ that is.
Opening the door reveals the opulent cabin, which features an identical color scheme. The four seats, door cards, steering wheel, lower part of the dashboard, and headliner have sand-colored Nappa leather. The rest of the interior is adorned by black accents, and sprinkled with things such as the bespoke logos, like the ones in the rear cushions, headrests, door sills, and center console, and new floor mats.
In addition to the personalized high-quality materials, this limited-edition Maybach S-Class benefits from an exclusive user interface in the MBUX infotainment system, from the home button, with colored border, to the profile pictures decorated with various fashion accessories.
All 150 customers will get, in addition to the car, a special cover with the Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh logos. A custom-made wooden box, wrapped in sand-colored Nappa leather, and displaying the aforementioned logos, will be part of the offering, hosting a 1:18 scale model of the limited edition sedan, the two keys, and a carabinier hook.
