Rapper Fabolous Is Back to Matching His Cars, This Time an Orange Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Rapper Fabolous is back on social media doing what he likes best – flaunting his wealth with the help of his luxurious vehicles and matching with them. This time, he’s wearing a black and orange outfit, accessorized with a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
A big fan of all Rolls-Royce models, rapper Fabolous is switching it up a bit with another luxurious choice – a Maybach. In a new picture shared by the official Forgiato account, the rapper shows up wearing a black and orange outfit that matches his ride, an eye-catching orange Mercedes-Maybach S-Class from the previous generation.
The model Fabolous posed is the luxury version of the W222 sedan, which was discontinued in 2020, when Mercedes introduced the W223 and soon, its Maybach variant.
As for the engine, the Maybach S-Class arrived in the U.S. with two options. There was a 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood of the S 550, mated to a nine-speed automatic 9G-Tronic transmission, with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. The power unit put out 463 horsepower (469 ps) at 6,000 rpm and a torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) at 4,000.
The top-of-the-line version, the Mercedes-Maybach S 600, had a 6.0-liter V12 at its core, that delivered 621 hp (630 ps) and a maximum torque of 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). While Fabolous didn’t share which engine he opted for, it would make more sense for the rapper to go for the range-topping S 600.
The "Can't Let You Go" singer seems to have recently fitted his Maybach with multi-spoke Forgiato wheels and he worked with Acqua, Motor Und Sport for the project.
Not long ago, the rapper took it to social media to accuse a delivery driver of stealing from his Rolls-Royce Cullinan. He has since deleted the post and hasn’t given an update on the situation.
