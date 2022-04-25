2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets 77.4-kWh Battery, Digital Mirrors, More Power

Over in the United Kingdom, the Ioniq 5 is entering the 2023 model year in grand style. In addition to a 77.4-kWh battery compared to 72.6 kWh for the 2022 model year, the all-electric SUV is getting digital mirrors.
First of all, the larger battery enables up to 315 miles (507 kilometers) of driving range and 325 ps (321 horsepower) compared to 298 miles (480 kilometers) and 305 ps (301 horsepower). The smaller battery is officially rated at 238 miles (383 kilometers) from 58 kWh. The single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Ioniq 5 is much obliged to belt out 170 ps (168 horsepower).
Launched in February 2021 to much critical acclaim for the way it looks and the snazzy interior, the South Korean electric utility vehicle will be available with digital side mirrors, a digital rearview mirror that provides a panoramic rear-facing view out of the car, and a full-length vision roof. As if that wasn’t good enough for the second year of production, Hyundai will sweeten the deal with an all-new battery heater and conditioning feature.
Designed to improve real-life charging performance, the aforementioned system activates when a high-power charging point is entered into the vehicle’s navigation system using connected routing. British customers will be treated to a special edition as well, the Namsan Edition that’s named after the Namsan Mountain in the city of Seoul. The highest specification available for the 2023 model year is priced at £52,900, which converts to $67,405 at current exchange rates. But what do you get for your money?
The list starts with the digital mirrors, which project their image onto OLED monitors. The Namsan Edition also happens to be the only trim level that features the vision roof as standard. Of course, the Heat Pump and Tech Pack are standard as well. “Ioniq 5 has set the benchmark for both design and real-world EV usability,” said Ashley Andrew, managing director of Hyundai Motor UK. “These range enhancements for model year 23 will ensure that this remains the case for some time to come,” he signed off.
