According to some renowned aftermarket customization experts, currently, there is a raging Lambo Urus vs. Rolls-Royce Cullinan battle for the crown of the ultimately-personalized whips. And recently, NFL's Laremy Tunsil just took Italian sides.
The football offensive tackle for National Football League’s Houston Texans does not have the kingtunsil social media nickname for nothing. He probably wants the crown to reach Lamborghini’s Urus and just enlisted San Diego-based Champion Motoring, the provider of exotics to athletes and other affluent connoisseurs, to help with the outrageous build.
Just in case one has never seen how Tunsil treats his rides, we can tell you that, unlike other VIPs that seek to flamboyantly stand out in any crowd (for both the right and wrongly colorful reasons), he seems to positively keep them as casually dark as possible. For example, we have seen two other rides provided by Champion Motoring. And while they were quite frankly the proverbial “worlds apart,” both still shared the same atmosphere.
So, the X222 Mercedes-Maybach S 650 reigned Satin Black supreme in his collection for when a baller’s attitude was needed. Meanwhile, off-road adventures and other rough-terrain shenanigans would be covered with vintage style, courtesy of a matte-black, first-generation, custom Ford Bronco. Now, it seems the offensive tackle also needed something dwelling with 641-horsepower in between: a Lambo Urus.
And, frankly, it was only a matter of time before the murdered-out Rolls-Royce Cullinan riding on solid Forgiato Designs aftermarket forged wheels got a rivaling counterpart. Here it is! Tunsil’s Satin Black super-SUV will soon dwell around on 24-inch Cactus Jacks. And, because some might say the Lambo Urus came late at the murdered-out party, there is also a subtle, purple-accented twist. Well, that is valid for the exterior because the cockpit is not so purple-subtle anymore...
Just in case one has never seen how Tunsil treats his rides, we can tell you that, unlike other VIPs that seek to flamboyantly stand out in any crowd (for both the right and wrongly colorful reasons), he seems to positively keep them as casually dark as possible. For example, we have seen two other rides provided by Champion Motoring. And while they were quite frankly the proverbial “worlds apart,” both still shared the same atmosphere.
So, the X222 Mercedes-Maybach S 650 reigned Satin Black supreme in his collection for when a baller’s attitude was needed. Meanwhile, off-road adventures and other rough-terrain shenanigans would be covered with vintage style, courtesy of a matte-black, first-generation, custom Ford Bronco. Now, it seems the offensive tackle also needed something dwelling with 641-horsepower in between: a Lambo Urus.
And, frankly, it was only a matter of time before the murdered-out Rolls-Royce Cullinan riding on solid Forgiato Designs aftermarket forged wheels got a rivaling counterpart. Here it is! Tunsil’s Satin Black super-SUV will soon dwell around on 24-inch Cactus Jacks. And, because some might say the Lambo Urus came late at the murdered-out party, there is also a subtle, purple-accented twist. Well, that is valid for the exterior because the cockpit is not so purple-subtle anymore...