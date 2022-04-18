IFBB Pro Kerrin Phillips' New “Mom Mobile” Is a Caddy Escalade on Forgiato 26s

For a lady, mom duties, family, and fitness might not bode well – at least not at the same time. Well, do not tell that to IFBB Bikini Pro Kerrin Phillips because if her punches are anything like her car spirit then you are in for a world of (stylish) hurt.
On the other hand, if you are like us and think being “preggo” and keeping fit can still go hand in hand, then you are going to love her whip story. The athlete, who also owns a menacingly well-prepared Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with four doors and all the off-road gear you can think about, recently swapped rides.
Mopar fans might be saddened a bit by her decision to switch to a 2022 Cadillac Escalade, but adventure enthusiasts will surely not be disappointed. Here is the thing: she is just preparing to welcome the second child into the family (she was 34-weeks “preggo” earlier this month) and cannot wait to take her “babies” out for new adventures. If we interpret the signs correctly, the Wrangler will be reserved for diehard ideas, whereas the Escalade will turn into the primary daily driver.
And it sure is not just like any 2022 Caddy Escalade out there. After the final 503 Motoring touches were “done on the body to go with the new wheels and d-rings/winch” she received for Valentine’s Day (!), the Los Angeles, California-based, forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs made sure we know they have all the reasons to claim this SUV is a family mover you do not want to mess with.
So, the fifth-generation Caddy Escalade gladly joined the traditional murdered-out style and comes complete with all the usual suspects, from custom-ordered monochrome badges to glasshouse tint and, above all, a set of matching black aftermarket wheels. Those, of course, were made by Forgiato Designs and we are happy that – finally – the company has decided to reveal both the exact dimensions (26 inches, of course!) and the Cravatta-ECL model...
