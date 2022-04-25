Secret Property Hides Small Collection of Abandoned Cars, Including a Porsche 924

Many enthusiasts get upset when they see classic cars discovered in barns, but that's not the worst that can happen to a vehicle. While a barn provides some protection from the elements, most abandoned vehicles spend decades out in the open. And sometimes,f a decade is all it takes to render them unsalvageable.
Documented by YouTube's "The Bearded Explorer," the property you're about to see below includes a small collection of abandoned cars. Most of them were parked here more than a decade ago and they haven't been maintained ever since. It's not clear whether the property itself has been abandoned or not, but its location remains a mystery beyond the fact that it's on British soil.
The cars are far from spectacular for the most part, mostly because the majority of them are from the 1990s and the 2000s. Needless to say, it's hard to get excited over a first-generation Ford Focus or an MG ZT, but there are a few gems worth mentioning.
The footage kicks off with a late first-generation Range Rover that's far from special at first glance, but pay close attention and you'll notice a "Lichfield" badge on the front fender. If you're not familiar with the name, the company provided bespoke conversions for Range Rover models in the 1990s.
These cars aren't particularly iconic outside the U.K., but they do stand out through their TVR-sourced engines, revised suspension systems, and sports seats wrapped in high-quality leather. Unfortunately, we don't get to see what's under the hood, so we don't know if it's an authentic Lichfield build.
However, the second Range Rover parked in the yard is a true-blue Overfinch conversion. This old Range Rover is obviously not as fancy as a more modern Overfinch build, but it's cool to see that a 1990s conversion is still around, complete with an under-the-hood plate. But it's in rough shape, which is rather sad, given that the odo shows only 66,000 miles (106,217 km).
The property is also home to an old Skoda Fabia vRS and a Peugeot 205 (which appears to be in solid condition), but the highlight of this mini junkyard, a Porsche 924, is hidden in a barn.
Granted, the 924 is not as rare and desirable as the contemporary 911, 928, or even the 944, but at least this one's an S model. This basically means that it features a detuned version of the 944's 2.5-liter four-cylinder instead of the initial 2.0-liter four-banger sourced from Volkswagen. And it sure looks like it could shine again with a mild restoration.
Finally, if you're a fan of kit cars, a Sylva Mojo is keeping the Porsche 924 company in the same improvised barn. And it's no longer stock. While these cars usually draw juice from Ford powerplants, this one rocks a Honda VTEC behind the seats. Check them all out in the video below.
The cars are far from spectacular for the most part, mostly because the majority of them are from the 1990s and the 2000s. Needless to say, it's hard to get excited over a first-generation Ford Focus or an MG ZT, but there are a few gems worth mentioning.
The footage kicks off with a late first-generation Range Rover that's far from special at first glance, but pay close attention and you'll notice a "Lichfield" badge on the front fender. If you're not familiar with the name, the company provided bespoke conversions for Range Rover models in the 1990s.
These cars aren't particularly iconic outside the U.K., but they do stand out through their TVR-sourced engines, revised suspension systems, and sports seats wrapped in high-quality leather. Unfortunately, we don't get to see what's under the hood, so we don't know if it's an authentic Lichfield build.
However, the second Range Rover parked in the yard is a true-blue Overfinch conversion. This old Range Rover is obviously not as fancy as a more modern Overfinch build, but it's cool to see that a 1990s conversion is still around, complete with an under-the-hood plate. But it's in rough shape, which is rather sad, given that the odo shows only 66,000 miles (106,217 km).
The property is also home to an old Skoda Fabia vRS and a Peugeot 205 (which appears to be in solid condition), but the highlight of this mini junkyard, a Porsche 924, is hidden in a barn.
Granted, the 924 is not as rare and desirable as the contemporary 911, 928, or even the 944, but at least this one's an S model. This basically means that it features a detuned version of the 944's 2.5-liter four-cylinder instead of the initial 2.0-liter four-banger sourced from Volkswagen. And it sure looks like it could shine again with a mild restoration.
Finally, if you're a fan of kit cars, a Sylva Mojo is keeping the Porsche 924 company in the same improvised barn. And it's no longer stock. While these cars usually draw juice from Ford powerplants, this one rocks a Honda VTEC behind the seats. Check them all out in the video below.