Lambo Urus Has Quad Show of Bespoke Aftermarket Strength, RS Q8 Adds a Twist

Just recently, the good folks over at Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group – who pride themselves on being part of a company that has been a leader in the customization area for the past two decades – talked about a 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge who might have thought Tempest Gray equals SUV perfection. Sure, they are the same ones who dress up Kim Kardashian’s new mansion-matching gray collection, remember?
But the interesting detail was that – in a quick top five of best and most hyped SUV luxobarges – they seemed to have trouble deciding if the gold medal belongs to the British ultra-luxury SUV representative or should be awarded to Italy’s super-SUV entry. Well, one might think that rivaling aftermarket outlet RDB LA might have more answers to the conundrum. But we are not so sure, even as their latest YT vlog video (also embedded below) features no less than four-of-a-kind Lambo Urus examples!
Here is the thing. We have become accustomed to RDB LA highlighting at least one cool or outrageous Rolls-Royce among the vlog novelties. And they seemed to deeply favor not just posh Cullinan builds but also stuff like matte/glossy murdered-out Wraiths (their adieu build for the discontinued series) or pretty yet menacing Italian sports car builds. Now, we are not so sure anymore. Maybe they are a little biased towards Lambo’s Urus, just like many other customization experts out there...
Lambo SUVs have 1016 Industries widebody aero kits and were painted, not wrapped, “just” three of them have Capristo exhausts.
Then, probably to make it easier for each of them to stand out in their different affluent crowds, the gray unit has a cool set of Novitec wheels, the White and Black examples use RDB LA’s own in-house aftermarket sets, while the crimson example (my favorite of the bunch, if our two cents are permitted on the matter) packs Velos Wheels. By the way, there is no mention of any tuning modifications, so we could dare to assume these personalized rides make use of the standard OEM figures for the 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine.
Speaking of the latter, the same video also features a blue Audi RS Q8 build that came in for a full-protection Stealth Clear Bra, a lowered suspension setup, black-powder coated wheels, and that nasty Capristo exhaust transformation. So, which one is shaping up as your favorite – one of the Lambo Urus’ bunch or this slightly less powerful (591 horsepower) yet equally brawny representative of House Ingolstadt? Or are you already team Rolls-Royce Cullinan all the way... or maybe just until the Ferrari Purosangue finally breaks official cover?
