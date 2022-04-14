Custom Maserati MC20 Shows It Doesn't Take Much Genius to Make It Look Perfect

Over in America, Maserati allows its patrons to customize the Nettuno 3.0-liter turbocharged V6-sporting MC20 according to a bunch of parameters. Neither too few nor too many. Just the right amount – or so they think.
For example, one could choose between just six colors (Bianco Audace, Nero Enigma, Rosso Vincente, Giallo Genio, Blu Infinito, Grigio Mistero), four 20-inch wheelsets, eight seat styles, and two packages. There are also some additional options, from a Sonus Faber high-end audio system to a few carbon fiber parts, two among a total of 21 choices...
See, exactly as we said, neither too few nor too many. But that does not mean these are just the right amount or that people will not try to supplement the OEM ideas with some thoughts from across the aftermarket realm. The good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA have a light-blue Italian thoroughbred to show its subtle upgrades that just make it a sweeping gem. And they did not even have to “work” too hard to make it look stunning, it seems.
Dressed up in a light blue (this may or may not be the real-world looks of the configurator’s Blue Infinito), this Maserati MC20 went into the shop for a set of custom wheels from Velos Designwerks, a repaint of the trim pieces in high gloss Black, and a full-clear paint protection film enhancement to be safe of the pesky little dents and scratches of every day’s sports car life.
Of course, fans of RDB will immediately notice this is the same MC20 featured in their latest vlog episode when it was dwelling in the company of a beefed-up Ferrari SF90 Stradale that hid Novitec goodies behind the Satin Black and crimson accents attire, as well as a Satin Chrome-finished Chevy Camaro ZL1, and last – but not least – a vintage 1991 Porsche 911 Turbo.
Now, after the initial Ferrari SF90 Stradale spotlight feature, it is obviously Maserati’s time to shine its MC20 thoroughbred in front of the camera for a quick solo outing.
