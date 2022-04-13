Beefed-Up Ferrari SF90 Hides Novitec Goodies Behind Satin Black and Red Attire

Ferrari is finally getting ready to unveil its first-ever five-door crossover SUV but out on the street people still cannot get enough of its sports car flagships. Especially when these PHEVs blend an elegant satin finish with a dark, menacing demeanor and meaty voice but do not forget the crimson accents.
Some people might be a little proud-stomached when hearing this or that car is a hybrid. However, few can remain a duchess when that “sustainable” ride is a Ferrari. And its SF90 Stradale flagship plug-in hybrid (PHEV) easily puts that into the proper perspective with its 986-horsepower powertrain and menacing supercar looks even in stock OEM form.
So, how about dialing everything to eleven with help from an affluent aftermarket outlet? The good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA have a dark, almost menacing exotic that was subtly upgraded into a crazy, howling Novitec beast. And their SF90 transformation is just part of the customization iceberg seen during their latest vlog episode. But more on that in a moment.
Right now, we need to discuss this Satin Black SF90 and its signature crimson accents some more. The Stradale was not only upgraded visually – via the new attire and custom wheels – but also features “a ton of modifications,” chief among them being the Novitec suspension and exhaust tuning setups. By the way, feel free to check out the artsy Instagram shots first, then dive a little deeper behind the scenes in the YT video also embedded below.
That way you will also catch a glimpse of the cockpit, as well as come up close and personal with the exhaust sound check-up. By the way, that is not all, as this vlog episode also features another three cars. These include a brand-new Maserati MC20 that arrived for a slight makeover, a Satin Chrome-finished Chevy Camaro ZL1, and last – but not least – a vintage, 1991 Porsche 911 Turbo that is even blacker than the main SF90 feature!
