Tesla Is Recalling Certain Model X Vehicles Over Airbag Issue

On December 22nd last year, Tesla observed a problem in the deployment of the side front-row curtain airbags during a test on a selection of Model X vehicles produced for the 2021 and 2022 model years. The company assessed the component structures and test parameters in relation to the airbag deployment position, then performed another test to see if these EVs fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 255.
On March 11th this year, the Conformity of Production concluded exactly as expected. Some of the side front-row curtain airbags performed out of compliance. More specifically, the airbags may interact with the A-pillar trim during the deployment if the front side windows are lowered. Tesla reviewed the results, then failed to identify potential solutions to this issue. As such, the company now has to recall 7,289 examples of the Model X.
The affected population was produced for the 2021 and 2022 model years in Fremont between September 8th, 2021 and April 5th, 2022. At no cost to the owners, Tesla will replace both side front-row curtain airbags. The replacement units were manufactured with extended tabs that allow the airbag to be rolled with more inboard deployment trajectory. In production since April 2nd, Tesla says these new airbags comply with FMVSS 226.
Stores and service centers have been informed of the recall on April 12th. Owners, on the other hand, will receive notification letters on June 7th.
Currently priced from $114,990 for the dual-motor powertrain, the Model X offers 351 miles (565 kilometers) of driving range in this configuration. 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers) is dealt with in 3.8 seconds. Top speed, on the other hand, varies between 149 and 155 miles per hour (240 and 250 kilometers per hour) depending on the wheel size. Of course, the range drops by a few miles if you choose the six- or seven-seat cabin layout.
The no-nonsense Plaid needs the 22-inch optional wheels to unlock its full potential. The quickest-accelerating utility vehicle in production today needs 2.5 seconds to 60 mph and 9.9 seconds to cover the quarter mile.
