Jay Leno Took the Maserati MC20 Out for a Spin, It Honestly Surprised Him

Jay Leno is your car guy when it comes to Italian supercars. The American knows so much and owns so many models that you must listen to him if you’re considering buying an MC20. He’s a national treasure at this point. Here’s his take on this marvelous Maserati.
A couple of years ago, there were a lot of fears regarding the existence of Maserati. Stellantis was just forming, and the car community was wondering if the Italian brand was going to survive in this merger. Fortunately, the FCA and PSA groups that signed the deal decided to put the brand at the top. It’s their crown jewel.
Jay Leno drove their newest supercar and confirms that Maserati made the right decisions with this vehicle. The MC20 astounded the American star that keeps sharing with us his passion for cars from different eras. He even confesses that the car impressed him so much because it honestly surprised him. He didn’t expect such a good package. Jay Leno really likes the MC20.
The supercar is a fusion of design, advanced technology, practicality, and heritage. It’s no wonder that it made such a good impression on a man that doesn’t want to have anything to do with buying Ferraris. It shows that he’s honest and consistent, traits that are hard to find these days.
Jay Leno also praises Maserati for building their own V6 and underlines that if this wasn’t going to be the case, then it would have meant “the beginning of the end” for the Italian carmaker. As he drives the MC20, he points out that the six-cylinder feels “efficient and tight, while not giving up on the sound” experience.
Another important aspect he touches on is the fact that this car doesn’t give up on comfort. It has versatility. You can drive the Maserati MC20 to dinner, but you can also have a blast on the track with the supercar.
Maserati’s America CEO Bill Peffer, however, said an important thing while sitting next to Jay Leno that needs outlining. He confirmed the MC20 is a testbed for future cars the Italian automaker plans on making. It’s possible that with this vehicle’s success, the Italian brand will bring us more goodies in the future under Stellantis’ guidance. One thing’s certain: future Maserati models will draw inspiration from the MC20. Let’s wait and see if we’ll receive something even crazier and fancier from the carmaker.
Until then, you might want to wait for the convertible version which will come with a retractable hard-top that’ll also be available in a hybrid version.
