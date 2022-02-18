Chris Brown’s Lamborghini Aventador SV Looks Out of This World

Chris Brown is one of the R&B singers who love to update their cars every so often. He has quite a collection of supercars, and a lot of them have very interesting wraps and upgrades, like his widebody Lamborghini Aventador SV.
Chris Brown has taken his supercar to RDB LA, a celebrity auto shop in Los Angeles, California, with whom the R&B singer collaborates often.
The fully customized supercar comes in a two-tone satin purple and sky blue, with the smoothest fade wrap, making it look out of this world. Vik from RDB LA, who worked on it in 2020, says it’s one of the most famous cars they’ve ever done, and that Brown still owns it. Now, he just returned to the shop for some maintenance work, and the guys from the shop said they had to film it again. Calling it “unreal,” he even went on to say that the Aventador looks like a “movie prop car.”
Vik added that the Lamborghini Aventador SV, which now sports plenty of carbon fiber, initially came in white, before they got to work on it. It now features a limited-edition Liberty Walk Widebody kit, matching purple and blue custom wheels, and slammed on static suspension.
The Italian chose a 6.5-liter V12 engine for the Aventador SV. Mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, the ferocious V12 sends 740 horsepower (750 ps) at 8,400 rpm and a maximum torque of 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) at 5,500 to both axles.
The Superveloce lives up to its name and it is superfast. It hits 62 mph from zero (0-100 kph) in only 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph).
Besides this insane-looking Aventador SV, Chris Brown also owns a bulletproof Rezvani Tank, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, a custom Widebody Bentley Bentayga, and many other expensive models. But this Lamborghini Aventador SV is truly a one-of-a-kind, exotic supercar.
