Rolls-Royce Cullinan Shows Color Wizardry, Gets Crystal Over Orange Everywhere

Aftermarket automotive specialists are already thinking about the Rolls-Royce Cullinan as one of the most popular ultra-luxury SUVs currently on the market. And new bespoke projects keep adding heft to the initial conclusion.
There is no need to take our word for granted. For example, the Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group prides itself on being a leader in the customization area for the past two decades and even their specialists cannot decide a favorite between Rolls-Royce's Cullinan and Lambo’s Urus. However, we feel that anyone can always have both, just to be sure.
For example, if “simplicity is key,” or you just want the hulking SUV to act out like a monster sports car, then an Italian thoroughbred is the logical choice. Especially now, when the Lamborghini Urus can still rule the super-SUV niche almost unchallenged (the Aston DBX707 is way too exotic), ahead of the Ferrari Purosangue's arrival. And, if you want a custom one, then perhaps Platinum’s Balloon Metallic White (over a blue interior) example will do the trick when lowered on 24-inch D100 dual-block deep concave brushed aluminum wheels.
If not, then let us just say that ultimate comfort and absolute luxury were probably more important. As is the desire to truly stand out in any affluent crowd, all thanks to RDB LA’s latest Cullinan effort. The good folks over at Hollywood, California-based outlet have a sparklingly cool bespoke project to treat us to and it sure feels like an orange summer breeze. Interestingly, beyond the obvious, super rare Crystal over Orange paintjob that was OEM-ordered directly from Rolls-Royce, this custom whip is clearly dedicated to connoisseurs.
For example, going against the murdered-out current but also most other aftermarket builds, we are not dealing with a Black Badge Cullinan, so all chrome elements are refreshingly... chromed. Additionally, the specialist over at RDB LA painstakingly matched all black plastic trim elements to the body’s orange hue and the Rolls now sits lowered on a massive, clean set of RDB wheels.
