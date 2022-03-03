Unwrapping a $330K+ Rolls-Royce Cullinan Is More Satisfactory Than It Should Be

There is something very relaxing about watching a Rolls-Royce Cullinan being unwrapped. Unless you’re an ecologist, because the luxury SUV does feature a lot of disposable plastic.
However, that’s a delicate topic that we don’t dare dip our toes into, so we’ll stick to what we know, which is cars, with focus on the Cullinan.
The high-rider was recently subjected to something that one doesn’t normally see: a proper unwrapping, filmed either by an enthusiastic new owner, or the dealer, assuming that the person whose name is written on the dotted line couldn’t be bothered with all this ‘nonsense.’
Less than a minute long, the clip, shared on Instagram by billionaire_life.styles, starts by showing the vehicle having its plastic peeled off from the grille surround, and bumper. Next, the person holding the camera proceeds to do the same to the door handle on the driver’s side and to get rid of the temporary cover on the door card too.
Subsequently, he removes a big cardboard from between the front seats, peels off more plastic from the entry sills, and gets rid of the fake wrap around the driver’s seat. Literally every piece of plastic, meant to keep the Cullinan looking fresh after transport, was removed, making for a very soothing video that you are one mouse-click away from seeing.
Before scrolling down to it, however, we will remind you that the luxury SUV, which is arguably regarded as being one of the best of its kind in the world, kicks off at over $330,000 in the United States, excluding destination, dealer fees, and options. The latter category comprises a lot of stuff, and no matter how many things one decides to add to their Cullinan, all examples rock a 562 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12.
