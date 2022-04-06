2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Thinks Tempest Gray Equals SUV Perfection

While there have been Rolls-Royce Cullinan Art Car exceptions on occasion, many aftermarket experts will gladly point out that the ultra-luxury SUV usually requires a monochromatic approach to builds that seek to stand out in an affluent crowd.
Many custom creations have seen the Rolls dressed completely black and adhering to America’s murdered-out ethos, perhaps in a bid to escape the inherently bulky atmosphere. However, it seems that some customers got tired pretty quickly of the darkly menacing monotone atmosphere and decided to look elsewhere from then on.
Contrasting colors are always ready to spice up the murdered-out attire if anyone still thinks orange is not the new black. But pure white examples probably beg to differ, especially if they feature “Crayola” orange-like touches both inside and outside. Additionally, influencers also launch entire fashion concepts, and we should not be surprised this Cullinan we see here courtesy of Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group would easily fit Kim Kardashian’s latest gray collection.
Personalized to seemingly fit her mansion’s nuance as well, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a secretive Black Badge at its origin. However, the black details have been ditched in favor of matching accents to go along with the Tempest Gray paintjob (even the lower panels were color-matched to the rest of the body), achieving the desirable monochromatic effect without too much effort.
Of course, no custom build would ever be complete without a proper set of aftermarket wheels to go along with the lowered links suspension setup and this one is not going against the current either. As such, the good folks over at Platinum have fitted the Cullinan with brushed aluminum 24-inch D100 dual-block deep concave wheels and sent it on its merry way to a casual, elegant photoshoot (embedded below).
By the way, if this Rolls is not exactly your cup of tea but you still fancy the 24 inchers on a super-SUV then Platinum has that covered as well, as you will notice in the following YT video (also embedded below) there is also a Lambo Urus that rides lower to the ground on the same D100 wheels.
