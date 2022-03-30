Ice Blue-Wrapped Rolls-Royce Proves There Really Is No Limit to Cullinan Builds

Bentley’s Bentayga may have kickstarted the ultra-luxury SUV mania, but Rolls-Royce's Cullinan may very well remain embedded in history as the iPhone of the niche. And just like with Apple’s smartphone, everyone wants to stand out in a crowd.
Frankly, not everyone feels that RR’s full-sized luxury sport utility “whip” strikes the right chords. Of course, the British automaker is keen to point out that any number of divisions can easily atone for that with bespoke specifications. And if even that is not enough, there is an entire universe of aftermarket outlets just waiting for their chance to impress.
The renowned Hollywood, California-based RDB LA Group is always keen to point out they can reach even the farthest corners of the Earth. And they spiritually nailed an Arctic approach to one of their latest custom projects, a crazy-wrapped Ice Metallic Blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan. A distinct opposite, when compared to Rolls’ Black Badge series, as this SUV even has a snow-white Spirit of Ecstasy and matching ice-blue wire-like 26-inch aftermarket wheels.
Alas, perhaps this Ice Blue Cullinan is too sparkling for someone’s taste, especially since the RDB guys did not allow a peek inside the luxurious cockpit and we have no idea what is in store there. So, we decided to have a couple of slightly more “traditional” alternatives at hand. They both come from the Van Nuys, California-based high-end automotive dealership Banned Auto Group and one of them features a subliminal connection to RDB LA.
As such, the second and third Cullinan posts embedded below (after the video) revolve around either an all-black or a Burnout Gray Cullinan. The SUV dressed up in murdered-out attire has been lowered on equally-humongous 26-inch wheels and the “blackout” package is neatly contrasted inside with a crimson leather cockpit.
The third Cullinan, meanwhile, mixes the subtler Burnout Gray exterior with a slightly outrageous Mandarin orange interior, and, as it turns out, both rides are up for grabs with delivery miles from Banned Auto. Just do not ask us about the price – they did not have a quotation and you know what they say when musing about these high-end financial aspects.
