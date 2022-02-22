Chicago Cubs' Marcus Stroman's Bentley Flying Spur Now Rides on Forgiato 22s

Some people will argue that with the readily available Mercedes-Maybach options, one does not need to choose a Bentley Flying Spur over an S-Class. However, we feel that it is increasingly harder to stand out in a crowd with the latter.
Over in America, the W223 seventh-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class has become a darling of the aftermarket community. All in an attempt to shine through among a myriad of owners. Thus, even traditional murdered-out Maybach builds have now turned increasingly niched.
And when selecting a different shade there is always a case for going to monochromatic extremes if you are someone like Kim Kardashian, for example. So, perhaps an MLB athlete is better off with something that is in itself slightly different from the norm. Such as a gray Bentley Flying Spur.
But if you are a Chicago Cubs pitcher and HDMH (Height Doesn't Measure Heart) entrepreneur like Marcus Stroman, maybe even a 2022 model year will not be enough. Just in case people start noticing it and want the same goodies, now his British ultra-luxury limousine is a member of the customization family. It has not been for long, though.
The first post embedded below is after the transformation but the second one sees his Bentley and Marcus Stroman enjoying the perks of the baseball player’s mansion in a slightly different condition. And it was mere days ago. That means the good folks over at the Banned Auto Group moved eerily quickly.
As for the result, the social media reel of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs is suspiciously absent of the regular flurry of POVs. Well, at least they gave us some of the juicy details regarding this bespoke morphing for the MLB star.
Such as the fact this Bentley Flying Spur now rides proudly on a set of 22-inch forged wheels with custom center caps, is protected by a full clear PPF (paint protection film) setup and even comes with something that screams Rolls-Royce inside. That would be the Alcantara-covered headliner embedded with “over 1,800 stars,” of course...
