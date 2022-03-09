Lance McCullers Jr.'s Ferrari 812 Superfast Is a Powerful Dark Beast

Lance McCullers' Ferrari 812 Superfast just underwent a major update, and it looks like it’s ready to turn some heads whenever the professional baseball pitcher takes it out for a ride.
Lance Graye McCullers Jr. currently plays for the Houston Astros of Major League Baseball as a pitcher. He has a net worth of approximately $1.5 million and is the proud owner of a Ferrari 812 Superfast, recently customized to his heart's desire.
The professional baseball pitcher worked on the project with Banned Auto Group and E1 AutoSpa for the satin black exterior paint job, which included a full-body Xpel Stealth paint-protection film and a lot of carbon fiber accents all over the exterior. The supercar has also been fitted with matching Forgiato wheels.
The over one-minute-long film didn’t show its interior, but it does give a glimpse of it halfway through the video, as its red-leather doors give us a clue of what might lie inside. The black exterior with a red interior is often found in celebrities' cars, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if McCullers went for this color scheme.
Ferrari premiered the 812 Superfast at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, and, at the time, it was the fastest and most powerful vehicle in the brand’s history. Of course, it included a lot of race-packed technology.
At its core, the Maranello-based automaker installed a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The power unit delivers 789 horsepower (799.5 ps) at 8,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 530 lb-ft (718 Nm) at 7,000 rpm.
With figures like these, the supercar is able to whizz to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph). All these figures come with a starting price of over $300,000 without add-ons, and the new customization surely made McCullers drop a few thousand dollars more.
He couldn’t have been more thrilled with the project, and commented on the original video: “ALL ARE MY GUYS!!!! Goated!!’ Thank you guys.”
