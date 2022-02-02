Scott Disick Can't Stop Modding His Cars, Adds Rear Wing to His Ferrari 812 Superfast

Scott Disick was in the Kardashian-Jenner clan for a long time, and what he got out of it was a love for cars, and the money to buy them. His fleet spends a lot of time in auto shops getting all sorts of upgrades, and his Ferrari 812 Superfast was just in the shop, getting a rear wing.
Scott Disick was in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian for a few years, and they share three children, Reign, Mason, and Penelope. Ever since they started dating, Disick’s popularity grew, and he now has over 26 million followers on his Instagram account and a $40 million net worth.
His income is more than enough to let him explore his passion: expensive cars. The TV personality has several Ferraris, like the F8 Tributo, 458 Spider, and 812 Superfast, but also a Bentley Flying Spur and a Mulsanne, a Bugatti Veyron, an Audi R8, a Lamborghini Murcielago, and an Aventador.
He spends a lot of money doing (unnecessary) changes to his vehicles, like fitting his F8 Tributo with some aftermarket wheels, or just changing their colors when he gets bored of them.
The case in question is his 812 Superfast, which has a beautiful chalk grey color wrap which Disick claims it “literally looks like paint.”
The vehicle was just in the shop, and Disick added the modifications on his Instagram Stories on February 1. We can see that the supercar received a small rear wing in a matching grey color, which he captioned “Wing time,” and tagged DMC Luxury, with whom he worked for the project. You can see the result in our gallery.
The Ferrari 812 Superfast comes with a naturally aspirated V12 engine, which, mated to a seven-speed automatic dual-clutch gearbox, delivers 789 horsepower (800 ps) and a maximum torque of 530 lb-ft (718 Nm). Since it’s in its name, the supercar is indeed super fast, being able to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
But, with all of this, Scott Disick seemingly wanted to achieve better aerodynamics.
