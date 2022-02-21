Pour One Out for the Ferrari 812 Superfast

Revealed to much critical acclaim in February 2017, the first road-going Ferrari with electric power steering is no longer available to order. 812 Superfast production will continue until all existing orders are fulfilled.
Speaking to Drive.com.au, a spokesperson of the Prancing Horse of Maranello said that “we currently aren’t in a position to provide production timeline details.” The company hasn’t confirmed a successor thus far, and pre-production test mules of the heir apparent haven’t been spied so far.
Internally referred to as Tipo F152M, the 812 Superfast marks the first application of the 6.5-liter V12 from the F140 engine family that traces its roots back to the 6.0-liter V12 in the Enzo. The all-aluminum lump with a 65-degree angle between the cylinder banks develops 800 ps (789 horsepower) at 8,500 rpm and 718 Nm (530 pound-feet) at 7,000 rpm.
The 812 Superfast-based Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 level up to 810 ps (799 horsepower) at the same revolutions per minute. Next up, Ferrari unveiled the 812 Competizione with 830 ps (819 hp) on tap and a redline that brings tears of joy to every car enthusiast’s eyes: 9,500 rpm (!!!).
A further derivative of the 6.5-liter V12 can be found under the hood of the mid-engine Daytona SP3, which packs 840 ps (829 horsepower) and 697 Nm (514 pound-feet) of torque. All these cars further share the seven-speed DCT known as the 7DCL750. Designed by Getrag but sold by Magna after the latter’s acquisition of the former in July 2015 for $1.9 billion, the dual-clutch gearbox is also used by the Mercedes-AMG GT and Ford GT.
According to Drive.com.au, the replacement of the 812 series is reportedly scheduled to launch in 2023 with hybrid technology. A mild-hybrid setup or even a thoroughbred hybrid are plausible given that emission regulations will get properly draconic in 2025 when the Euro 7 standard will go into effect. Over in the United States of America, new rules target a fleet average of 40 miles per gallon (almost 5.9 liters per 100 kilometers) in 2026.
