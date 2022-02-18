Kimberly Loaiza Poses With One of the Most Colorful Ferraris, With Forgiato Wheels

Ferraris are powerful and exotic-looking. But they're not usually the type of cars you put an outrageous wrap on it, because it looks its best in monochrome. However, Kimberly Loaiza just posed with a very colorful Ferrari 458, fitted with Forgiato wheels.
YouTube personality Kimberly Loaiza just released a new song with Ovi Oficial, called “Despues de las 12” (After 12), and there, she appears next to a colorful Ferrari 458. It’s unclear whether she owns this model, but she shows up next to it in several posts on her social media account, to the delight of her over 33 million followers.
Although you usually prefer a Ferrari in red, yellow, white, or black, the one Kimberly showed on her social media had one of the most eye-catching wraps, with a lot of colors mixed together.
The official Forgiato account also reshared the picture, noting that the supercar was fitted with one of their models. They didn’t give further details into which line it is, but the wheels on the 458 Italia are fully black.
The 458 Italia, introduced in 2009, was discontinued in 2015, leaving way for the 488 GTB. Back then it was the first mid-engine direct-injected Ferrari. There is a 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine with 562 horsepower (570 ps) at 9,000 and a maximum torque of 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) powering it. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission from the German manufacturer Getrag transfers resources to the rear wheels.
With a very exotic exterior that featured a new shape for the headlights, the 458 Italia is also very fast. Based on the previously mentioned figures, the supercar can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
While this wrap for the Ferrari is clearly not everyone’s cup of tea, it looks as dramatic as Kimberly needed for her most recent posts, which gathered almost two million likes.
