Bespoke Ferrari Cavalcade 10th Anniversary Collection Includes Bianco Courmayeur

One can never go wrong with a crimson Prancing Horse if you ask us. But some folks would be willing to pay top dollar for a collectible sporting a completely different shade than tradition asks for.
Ferrari knows that very well. And so does its Tailor Made division, which has been on point during the past few days to deliver stunning new customization jobs. They are all for a greater cause. The Prancing Horse automaker has the 10th anniversary of its exclusive Cavalcade event to think of. And nab some additional cash based on people’s desire to stand out in any crowd.
As such, they came up with the social media-based unveiling of a new Ferrari Tailor Made Cavalcade 10th Anniversary Collection. One that celebrates not just the legendary brand and its iconic models. But also, Italy's native beauties.
And everything started with a lovely, bespoke Ferrari 812 Competizione dressed up in Blu Capri as an ode to the peninsula’s surrounding waters. Then it was time for a different shade of crimson, not gray. That would be Mont Etna-inspired Rosso Taormina, which digitally adorned a feisty yet “charred” SF90 Stradale.
Probably feeling enormously proud of their unique paintjobs, Ferrari decided to unleash the new Verde Volterra (and ode to Tuscany’s countryside) on more than one car. The SF90 Stradale and Spider, 296 GTB, as well as previously allocated examples of the 812 Competizione and CompetizioneA limited edition series. But wait, there is more.
The company’s fourth bespoke configuration dedicated to Cavalcade’s 10th anniversary is just as encompassing as the previous one. So, even though we see here a virtual SF90 Spider, the Bianco Courmayeur shade is also offered on the 296 GTB, as well as the two special 812s.
No need to guess which particular part of Italy inspired this new take. They are highlighting “Monte Bianco” (Mont Blanc for the French) because of the purity of its snow. And probably also because it’s the pinnacle of Europe’s mountainous range...
As such, they came up with the social media-based unveiling of a new Ferrari Tailor Made Cavalcade 10th Anniversary Collection. One that celebrates not just the legendary brand and its iconic models. But also, Italy's native beauties.
And everything started with a lovely, bespoke Ferrari 812 Competizione dressed up in Blu Capri as an ode to the peninsula’s surrounding waters. Then it was time for a different shade of crimson, not gray. That would be Mont Etna-inspired Rosso Taormina, which digitally adorned a feisty yet “charred” SF90 Stradale.
Probably feeling enormously proud of their unique paintjobs, Ferrari decided to unleash the new Verde Volterra (and ode to Tuscany’s countryside) on more than one car. The SF90 Stradale and Spider, 296 GTB, as well as previously allocated examples of the 812 Competizione and CompetizioneA limited edition series. But wait, there is more.
The company’s fourth bespoke configuration dedicated to Cavalcade’s 10th anniversary is just as encompassing as the previous one. So, even though we see here a virtual SF90 Spider, the Bianco Courmayeur shade is also offered on the 296 GTB, as well as the two special 812s.
No need to guess which particular part of Italy inspired this new take. They are highlighting “Monte Bianco” (Mont Blanc for the French) because of the purity of its snow. And probably also because it’s the pinnacle of Europe’s mountainous range...