Stunning Ferrari F1-75 Formula One Car Breaks Cover Giving Off Serious Early 90s Vibes

Meet the car that’s expected to propel Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz towards title contention in the upcoming 2022 Formula One season. It’s called the F1-75 and it looks like an overgrown version of the race car driven by Jean Alesi in the 1995 season. It’s hard not to love it.
It also looks somewhat like those earlier 90s cars (think Alan Prost), but those had really narrow and high rear wings. Anyway, enough comparisons, let’s talk facts.
Visually, it resembles many of the cars already unveiled this year, but as you can see, the front wing has been set up really high (not sure if it’s the maximum allowed height), like on the Aston Martin AMR22, which means the team will be relying on redirecting as much air as possible to the underside.
Other teams, like Red Bull, AlphaTauri and McLaren, decided to go with a lower front wing, although that doesn’t mean that any of them feature raised nose cones – you can probably kiss those goodbye as far as this new ground effects era is concerned.
The livery itself has black front and rear wings, as well as a black Halo and black numbers on both the nose and engine cover. Red and black always look good when it comes to contrast and the team uniforms also reflect that aesthetic.
“I really, really like it. I think I’ll love it even more if it’s fast on track, but I absolutely love the look,” said Leclerc. “I think it fits perfectly. It’s a bit of a darker red. It looks a bit more aggressive but for a car like this, I think it fits perfectly.”
Meanwhile, team principal Mattia Binotto acknowledged how important of a day this is for Scuderia Ferrari as a whole, stating that the F1-75 is a “product of the effort, dedication and passion of each one of us.”
Visually, it resembles many of the cars already unveiled this year, but as you can see, the front wing has been set up really high (not sure if it’s the maximum allowed height), like on the Aston Martin AMR22, which means the team will be relying on redirecting as much air as possible to the underside.
Other teams, like Red Bull, AlphaTauri and McLaren, decided to go with a lower front wing, although that doesn’t mean that any of them feature raised nose cones – you can probably kiss those goodbye as far as this new ground effects era is concerned.
The livery itself has black front and rear wings, as well as a black Halo and black numbers on both the nose and engine cover. Red and black always look good when it comes to contrast and the team uniforms also reflect that aesthetic.
“I really, really like it. I think I’ll love it even more if it’s fast on track, but I absolutely love the look,” said Leclerc. “I think it fits perfectly. It’s a bit of a darker red. It looks a bit more aggressive but for a car like this, I think it fits perfectly.”
Meanwhile, team principal Mattia Binotto acknowledged how important of a day this is for Scuderia Ferrari as a whole, stating that the F1-75 is a “product of the effort, dedication and passion of each one of us.”