All-New Aston Martin Formula 1 Car Breaks Cover, Sebastian Vettel Can’t Wait to Drive It

The third team to unveil its next-generation Formula 1 race car for this upcoming season is Aston Martin, who just launched the AMR22 with executive chairman Lawrence Stroll, his son (and F1 driver) Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel in attendance.
As you can see, the car features a radical aerodynamic design, as per the new technical regulations, where the goal is to deliver more competitive racing. The AMR22 also comes with an updated livery featuring lime details and a brighter shade of green, which was always the plan for 2022.
If you recall, the team was more than a little bothered by the fact that last year’s car was nearly indistinguishable from the Mercedes-AMG cars when viewed from a distance on TV – they both looked black.
As for the decals, we see Aramco logos incorporated into the livery, joining title partner Cognizant – the latter is more prominent though, as they appear on the sidepods, chassis top, front and rear wings. Meanwhile, other sponsorships include those from Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, Crypto.com, SentinelOne and JCB.
“Look at that car, who wouldn’t feel excited about the prospect of racing that?” - said Sebastian Vettel during the unveiling. He went on to add: “There are new rules and of course all the teams will be hoping that they have got it right. Everyone wants to win, me included, and no one would be in Formula One if their dream was not to win. I am no different.”
Now, I personally believe this car is a lot closer to pre-season spec than what we saw from Haas and Red Bull recently. In fact, Red Bull even admitted that their newly unveiled RB18 will likely undergo several modifications between now and March 10, when all teams will descend upon the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, home of the Bahrain Grand Prix, for pre-season testing.
However, if not much changes on either the Red Bull or the Haas, then we can safely say that Aston Martin has them beat with regards to aesthetics. This AMR22 race car looks pretty sweet.
