Season 4 of ‘Drive to Survive’ Set for March 11 Release on Netflix and We Can’t Wait

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is already one of the most popular docuseries streaming on Netflix, offering viewers a unique behind-the-scenes look at all the drivers and teams engaged in F1 World Championship combat. It has already been nominated for several awards, including that for Best Edited Non-Scripted Series.
Just like everyone else, we’ve been waiting to hear when the fourth season of the series would drop and now, thanks to Netflix, we have an official release date: March 11. That’s exactly one week before this upcoming season gets going in Bahrain on March 20.
In this fourth season, we’ll be able to go behind the scenes of arguably the most dramatic F1 championship in recent history, featuring an all-time great title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen – the culmination of a 22-race battle that ended with Verstappen clinching the title on the very last lap of the very last race. You couldn’t have written a better ending.
There were other highlights too, such as McLaren’s 1-2 finish at Monza, Hamilton destroying the grid in Brazil, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon winning in Hungary and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez grabbing a dramatic victory in Azerbaijan.
While Verstappen did win the Drivers Title in 2021 (with a total of 395.5 points), it was Mercedes that won the Constructors Championship, 28 points clear of Red Bull. The third-best car on the grid was the Ferrari, followed reasonably closely by the McLaren, with Alpine and AlphaTauri sniffing their fumes.
As for this upcoming season, while it’s unlikely that it will once again go down to the wire like that, we still expect it to be spectacular given the new regulations. Cars should be able to follow each other more closely on the track, thanks to the return of ground effects aerodynamics.
The 2022 Formula 1 season will feature a record-breaking 23 Grand Prix races.
In this fourth season, we’ll be able to go behind the scenes of arguably the most dramatic F1 championship in recent history, featuring an all-time great title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen – the culmination of a 22-race battle that ended with Verstappen clinching the title on the very last lap of the very last race. You couldn’t have written a better ending.
There were other highlights too, such as McLaren’s 1-2 finish at Monza, Hamilton destroying the grid in Brazil, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon winning in Hungary and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez grabbing a dramatic victory in Azerbaijan.
While Verstappen did win the Drivers Title in 2021 (with a total of 395.5 points), it was Mercedes that won the Constructors Championship, 28 points clear of Red Bull. The third-best car on the grid was the Ferrari, followed reasonably closely by the McLaren, with Alpine and AlphaTauri sniffing their fumes.
As for this upcoming season, while it’s unlikely that it will once again go down to the wire like that, we still expect it to be spectacular given the new regulations. Cars should be able to follow each other more closely on the track, thanks to the return of ground effects aerodynamics.
The 2022 Formula 1 season will feature a record-breaking 23 Grand Prix races.