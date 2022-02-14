AlphaTauri AT03 Breaks Cover as Formula One’s Fashionable Car of Choice for 2022

Scuderia AlphaTauri has just unveiled its 2022 challenger, the AT03, as part of an innovative digital launch. The actual car will make its official F1 debut next week in Barcelona and should look quite fashionable judging by what we’re seeing.
The Italian-based outfit went with an updated blue and white livery, featuring subtle Italian flag decals on the mirrors and upper wing tips at the front.
Behind the wheel of the AT03 will be the high-flying duo of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda, both returning from last season when AlphaTauri registered its highest points total to date – 142 points – good enough for a fifth-place finish in the Constructors Standings. Gasly secured 110 of those points, with Tsunoda adding the other 32.
“I am excited to finally reveal what our 2022 Formula 1 car will look like. It is a completely new era for F1 and we hope that this package will be very strong, following last year’s success. Once again, we have worked closely with AlphaTauri [the fashion brand] to launch our new car and I think we’ve managed to deliver something very special,” said Scuderia AlphaTauri team boss, Franz Tost.
Regarding this new car, Tsunoda is really happy with the way it looks, while Gasly was quick to point out that they won’t know its true performance until they get the AT03 out on the track at pre-season testing in Barcelona.
“The new shape and design are really cool, and I think the livery suits it really well,” added Tsunoda during the presentation.
These are exciting times for Formula 1 fans, because these new regulations could very well reset the field and allow middle-of-the-pack teams such as AlphaTauri the chance to compete for victories. Of course, we wouldn’t expect AlphaTauri to perform well this year, without their big brothers at Red Bull Racing paving the way.
