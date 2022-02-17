Prosperity I Air Taxi Is Ready to Conquer the Urban Sky, Nailed Its Transition Test Flight

About three weeks ago, Chinese startup AutoFlight teased us with the test flight of its eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft, boasting that it accomplished transitioning from vertical to horizontal flight. But the only proof we got was a 13-second trailer and a promise on their part to release the full video this month. The company followed through.
In what is considered a major milestone for AutoFlight, the Chinese eVTOL developer announced that it managed to successfully complete the proof-of-concept transition test flight of its Prosperity I air taxi. What that means is that the aircraft was able to switch from vertical flight to a more energy-efficient horizontal one and then back to vertical mode for landing.
The remotely piloted test flight took place in January, in the Chinese province of JianSu, with over 40 AutoFlight members taking part in the event. Prosperity I was able to reach an altitude of 492 ft. (150 meters) and a top speed of 123 mph (almost 200 kph).
Eight rotors lifted the 3,307 lb (1,500 kg) aircraft into the air at the aforementioned altitude, after which the eVTOL transitioned to the horizontal flight mode, stopping its top rotors from spinning and using the rear propellers to push the aircraft forward, just like a traditional fixed-wing plane.
Prosperity I was designed as an air taxi suitable for short city transfers, airport commutes, and the like. AutoFlight aims to make its eVTOL flights as affordable and safe as a regular car taxi ride but with the added convenience and efficiency of an aircraft, reducing travel time from hours to no more than 10 minutes.
With a capacity of four people (pilot included), Prosperity I claims to offer a range of 155 miles (250 km) on a charge and maximum cruising speeds of 124 mph (200 kph). AutoFlight plans to make the aircraft available for commercial flight in 2025. You can watch the full video of the transition test flight below.
