Ferrari Daytona SP3 Was Already Sold Out Before Its Unveiling, Because of Course It Was

Well, in case you haven’t heard, water is still wet and limited production Ferrari models are still selling out well before any of us even get a chance to download a few official press images. Of course, that’s how the world works when it comes to exotic cars, especially exclusive ones like the recently unveiled Ferrari Daytona SP3.
According to Autonews Europe, Maranello’s latest Icona model, limited to just 599 examples, is completely off the table for anybody who didn’t finalize their purchase before the official unveiling, which took place this past weekend.
Furthermore, all 499 Monza SP1 and SP1 owners spent the $2.25 million necessary to purchase a Daytona SP3, with another 100 units being redirected towards a select group of private collectors. In other words, people who hold those Eyes Wide Shut-type of parties that we’re not invited to. Just kidding, but not really.
As for what makes the Daytona SP3 so special, well, where to even begin. I reckon the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 unit might be a good start, based on the engine found in the 812 Competizione only, you know, relocated to a mid-rear position.
Once you floor the throttle, the rear axle gets fed no fewer than 829 hp (840 ps) at 9,250 rpm, to go with 514 lb-ft (697 Nm) of peak torque at 7,250, via an upgraded F1 dual-clutch seven-speed gearbox. In a straight line, it can get from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.85 seconds, while 124 mph (200 kph) takes 7.4 seconds. The top speed meanwhile is 211 mph (340 kph).
This car also has enhanced driving dynamics, featuring the carmaker’s latest SSC 6.1 system (Side Slip Angle Control) with FDE (Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer). This system manipulates brake pressure at the calipers so as to control the yaw angle while the car is being driven hard.
Most Daytona SP3 owners probably won’t push their limited production exotic anywhere near its limits, but those who choose to attend track days, just might.
Furthermore, all 499 Monza SP1 and SP1 owners spent the $2.25 million necessary to purchase a Daytona SP3, with another 100 units being redirected towards a select group of private collectors. In other words, people who hold those Eyes Wide Shut-type of parties that we’re not invited to. Just kidding, but not really.
As for what makes the Daytona SP3 so special, well, where to even begin. I reckon the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 unit might be a good start, based on the engine found in the 812 Competizione only, you know, relocated to a mid-rear position.
Once you floor the throttle, the rear axle gets fed no fewer than 829 hp (840 ps) at 9,250 rpm, to go with 514 lb-ft (697 Nm) of peak torque at 7,250, via an upgraded F1 dual-clutch seven-speed gearbox. In a straight line, it can get from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.85 seconds, while 124 mph (200 kph) takes 7.4 seconds. The top speed meanwhile is 211 mph (340 kph).
This car also has enhanced driving dynamics, featuring the carmaker’s latest SSC 6.1 system (Side Slip Angle Control) with FDE (Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer). This system manipulates brake pressure at the calipers so as to control the yaw angle while the car is being driven hard.
Most Daytona SP3 owners probably won’t push their limited production exotic anywhere near its limits, but those who choose to attend track days, just might.