Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Sends Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley to Space

Here’s to more famous people to space. Jeff Bezos’s space company Blue Origin is now adding other known names to their list, which this time, includes Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan, and Laura Shepard Churchley. 6 photos



It all started as a billionaire space race, but, so far, Jeff Bezos seems to be ahead, sending the most non-astronauts to space in his funny-looking spaceship.



Blue Origin took the billionaire and his brother up there this summer, in July. He was only bested by another billionaire’s spaceship, Richard Branson’s own company,



Ever since, Blue Origin has been sending a lot of rich people up to space, for a less-than-fifteen minutes trip. But, hey, it still counts.



Now the company has officially announced the next trip, which will be New Shepard’s third human flight this year, with an overall 19th flight account and the sixth for the program.



So who are the lucky ones? Besides four paying customers, there are two honorary guests: Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan, and Laura Shepard Churchley, who is Alan Shepard’s eldest daughter. You might know him as the first American to fly to space in 1961. It was his name that inspired that of the



What’s also interesting to note is that this is the first flight that will fill all six seats on the New Shepard rocket. Previously, it flew with only four seats occupied, including Bezos’ own flight to space.



Michael Strahan made the announcement during a segment on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning. But, at six feet, five inches tall, the former NFL star revealed they had to measure him for his flight suit and test out one of the New Shepard’s capsule’s seats to make sure he fits comfortably and safely.



The other four people who will join the two passengers already mentioned are executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess, and Cameron Bess. Here we have even more firsts, because the latter two will become the first parent-child pair to fly in space.



